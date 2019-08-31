Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.47 N/A -2.61 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2362.39 N/A -5.02 0.00

Demonstrates Puma Biotechnology Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Puma Biotechnology Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Puma Biotechnology Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average target price is $45.5, while its potential upside is 34.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has weaker performance than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.