Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s results

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.59 N/A -3.00 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 16.96 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

Volatility & Risk

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a 1.76 beta and it is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Theravance Biopharma Inc. is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.4. Theravance Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 188.35% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 86.4% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares. About 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year Theravance Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.