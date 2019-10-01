Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s results

This is a contrast between Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 11 -0.02 30.91M -2.61 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 30.05M -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 280,744,777.48% -245.2% -37.9% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 282,956,685.50% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 67.4%. Insiders owned 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.