Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s results

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 20 1.47 N/A -2.61 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 627 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. which has a 30.3 Current Ratio and a 30.3 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.