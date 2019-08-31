Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.47 N/A -2.61 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Volatility and Risk

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.69 beta. In other hand, Sierra Oncology Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Sierra Oncology Inc. which has a 13.1 Current Ratio and a 13.1 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.