Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.25 N/A -3.00 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 32.16 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5%

Volatility & Risk

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Mesoblast Limited’s 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.7% of Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.