Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s results

Both Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.25 N/A -3.00 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1%

Risk & Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 0.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.2% respectively. Insiders owned 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.09% are Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -18.48% weaker performance while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.