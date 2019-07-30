Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

This is a contrast between Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.29 N/A -3.00 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.80 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Puma Biotechnology Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Risk & Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.62. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.25 beta is the reason why it is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $33, which is potential 99.88% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -18.48% weaker performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.