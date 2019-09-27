Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and Its Peers results

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 11.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Puma Biotechnology Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 281,859,617.14% -245.20% -37.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Puma Biotechnology Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 30.92M 11 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

$17.67 is the consensus price target of Puma Biotechnology Inc., with a potential upside of 61.52%. The potential upside of the peers is 179.30%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.69. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Puma Biotechnology Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.