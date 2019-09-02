Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s results

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.48 N/A -2.61 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk and Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 1.11 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 116.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 79.5% respectively. Insiders owned 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. was more bearish than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.