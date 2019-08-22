Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 23 1.49 N/A -2.61 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.13 N/A -22.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Puma Biotechnology Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Puma Biotechnology Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 153.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Puma Biotechnology Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 35.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.