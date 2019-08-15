Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s results

Both Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 23 1.30 N/A -2.61 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Puma Biotechnology Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Volatility & Risk

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.69 beta. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 138.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, GlycoMimetics Inc. which has a 23.9 Current Ratio and a 23.9 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Puma Biotechnology Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.33, while its potential upside is 273.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.