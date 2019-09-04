Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.44 N/A -2.61 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 46.16 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc.’s 151.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Editas Medicine Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Editas Medicine Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 78.9%. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.4%. Comparatively, 3.98% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Editas Medicine Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Editas Medicine Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.