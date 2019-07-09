Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s results

This is a contrast between Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.62 N/A -3.00 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 66.52 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34%

Volatility and Risk

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 3.3 which is 230.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -18.48% weaker performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.