Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.29 N/A -3.00 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54%

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8 and 8 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 86.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -18.48% weaker performance while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 179.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.