Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s results

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 11 -0.02 30.91M -2.61 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 0.00 27.91M -2.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 280,490,018.15% -245.2% -37.9% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 3,401,999,024.87% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Clearside Biomedical Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Clearside Biomedical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 29%. Insiders owned 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.