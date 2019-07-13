Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

Both Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.51 N/A -3.00 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6%

Volatility and Risk

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.2 while its Quick Ratio is 39.2. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Comparatively, 16.02% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -18.48% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 25.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.