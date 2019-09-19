Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 20 1.52 N/A -2.61 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 53.59 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a beta of 1.69 and its 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $33.5, which is potential 44.27% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 57.6%. About 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.