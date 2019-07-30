Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s results

Since Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.29 N/A -3.00 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 34.43 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Table 2 provides us Puma Biotechnology Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% BioTime Inc. 0.00% -62.6% -58.3%

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.62. BioTime Inc. on the other hand, has 2.89 beta which makes it 189.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioTime Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. BioTime Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional investors owned 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 40.6% of BioTime Inc. shares. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% BioTime Inc. -1.67% -9.23% 3.51% -18.89% -28.89% 29.24%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -18.48% weaker performance while BioTime Inc. has 29.24% stronger performance.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.