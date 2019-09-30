Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 11 -0.02 30.91M -2.61 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 -0.12 75.68M -1.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Puma Biotechnology Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 280,490,018.15% -245.2% -37.9% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,586,289,385.55% -223.3% -71.7%

Risk & Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 388.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. was less bearish than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.