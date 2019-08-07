Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s results

This is a contrast between Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 24 1.24 N/A -2.61 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a 1.69 beta, while its volatility is 69.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 and its Quick Ratio is has 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 429.70% and its consensus target price is $66.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has stronger performance than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.