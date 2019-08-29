Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

Both Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.48 N/A -2.61 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.55 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.69 shows that Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Amarin Corporation plc is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Puma Biotechnology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $35.75 consensus price target and a 137.23% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 45.5%. About 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.