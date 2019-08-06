Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s results

We are comparing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 24 1.23 N/A -2.61 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.69 beta indicates that Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. Its rival Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Comparatively, 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.