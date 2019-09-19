Reviewing PulteGroup Inc. (PHM)’s and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP)’s results

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP), both competing one another are Residential Construction companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PulteGroup Inc. 31 0.96 N/A 3.30 9.55 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A 3 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights PulteGroup Inc. and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PulteGroup Inc. and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PulteGroup Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 9.1% Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown PulteGroup Inc. and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PulteGroup Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.48% for PulteGroup Inc. with consensus target price of $34.63.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PulteGroup Inc. and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.1% and 6.74%. PulteGroup Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PulteGroup Inc. 1.97% -1.9% 0.7% 15.68% 11.98% 21.24% Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A 3% 2.15% -7.21% -31.33% -57.08% 23.6%

For the past year PulteGroup Inc. has weaker performance than Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

Summary

PulteGroup Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names. As of December 31, 2016, the company controlled 99,279 owned lots and 43,979 lots under land option agreements. It also arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans, principally for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. The company was formerly known as Pulte Homes, Inc. and changed its name to PulteGroup, Inc. in March 2010. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.