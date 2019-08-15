Reviewing Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE)’s and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)’s results

We are contrasting Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00 Masimo Corporation 139 8.81 N/A 3.55 44.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Masimo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Masimo Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5% Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8%

Liquidity

Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 while its Quick Ratio is 17.1. On the competitive side is, Masimo Corporation which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Pulse Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Masimo Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Masimo Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Masimo Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Masimo Corporation’s potential upside is 5.71% and its consensus price target is $156.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Masimo Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.4% and 85.6%. Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Masimo Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.69% 1.01% 14.56% 1.16% -5.02% 13.96% Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01%

For the past year Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Masimo Corporation.

Summary

Masimo Corporation beats Pulse Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.