Reviewing Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE)’s and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00 IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.39 N/A -0.10 0.00

Demonstrates Pulse Biosciences Inc. and IsoRay Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5% IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 while its Quick Ratio is 17.1. On the competitive side is, IsoRay Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. Pulse Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IsoRay Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.4% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares and 7.3% of IsoRay Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.99% of IsoRay Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.69% 1.01% 14.56% 1.16% -5.02% 13.96% IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5%

For the past year Pulse Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than IsoRay Inc.

Summary

IsoRay Inc. beats Pulse Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.