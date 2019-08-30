Reviewing Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.64 N/A -3.98 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 65.17 N/A -0.08 0.00

Demonstrates Pulmatrix Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pulmatrix Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Rafael Holdings Inc. is 15 and its Quick Ratio is has 15. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pulmatrix Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.6% and 36.3%. 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance while Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.