Reviewing Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s results

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.72 N/A -3.98 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.79 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pulmatrix Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Pulmatrix Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, PDL BioPharma Inc. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 10.7 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pulmatrix Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.6% and 98.5%. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Competitively, 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. was more bearish than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.