Reviewing Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 18.52M -3.98 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 24.11M -1.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pulmatrix Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 2,145,256,573.61% -159.3% -125% Mustang Bio Inc. 607,258,897.31% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Mustang Bio Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Mustang Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pulmatrix Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Mustang Bio Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 104.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 39.58% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Mustang Bio Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.