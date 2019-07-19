Reviewing Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Both Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 14.09 N/A -1.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pulmatrix Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4%

Volatility and Risk

Pulmatrix Inc.’s current beta is 1.57 and it happens to be 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Molecular Templates Inc. has a 3.16 beta and it is 216.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Molecular Templates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Molecular Templates Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pulmatrix Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.5% and 72.5%. Insiders owned 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -54.19% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 89.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.