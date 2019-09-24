Reviewing Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s results

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.53 N/A -3.98 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pulmatrix Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pulmatrix Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

Pulmatrix Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pulmatrix Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.6% and 51.2%. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.