Reviewing Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s results

Both Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.44 N/A -3.98 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 9 1.44 N/A -161.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pulmatrix Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Risk and Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Jaguar Health Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 0.3 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pulmatrix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pulmatrix Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Jaguar Health Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 252.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pulmatrix Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.6% and 1.1%. Insiders held 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Pulmatrix Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.