Reviewing Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pulmatrix Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pulmatrix Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. IVERIC bio Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival IVERIC bio Inc. is 12 and its Quick Ratio is has 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pulmatrix Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.5% and 65.1%. Insiders held 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while IVERIC bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.