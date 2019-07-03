Reviewing Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Pulmatrix Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.50% -125.90% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Pulmatrix Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Pulmatrix Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

The potential upside of the peers is 131.90%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pulmatrix Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while Pulmatrix Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pulmatrix Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.57 shows that Pulmatrix Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc.’s peers are 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Pulmatrix Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pulmatrix Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.