Reviewing Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.62 N/A -3.98 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pulmatrix Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. INmune Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Pulmatrix Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of INmune Bio Inc. is $11.5, which is potential 87.30% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 7.2% respectively. About 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.