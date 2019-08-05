Reviewing Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s results

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.98 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5491.79 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pulmatrix Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pulmatrix Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Volatility & Risk

Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Immunomedics Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.96 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Pulmatrix Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Immunomedics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.6 average price target and a 70.77% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 95.3% respectively. Insiders owned 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc. has 7.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Immunomedics Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.