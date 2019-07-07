Reviewing Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s results

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 7.14 N/A 3.71 24.22

In table 1 we can see Pulmatrix Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pulmatrix Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19% 18%

Risk & Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.29 beta which makes it 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18.7 Current Ratio and a 18.7 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.5% and 88.4% respectively. Insiders owned 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.06% -1.73% -6.28% 18.3% -12.02% 26.95%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -54.19% weaker performance while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 26.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.