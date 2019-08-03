Reviewing Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s results

This is a contrast between Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.98 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 8.01 N/A -0.96 0.00

Demonstrates Pulmatrix Inc. and Curis Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pulmatrix Inc. and Curis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that Pulmatrix Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Curis Inc. has a 2.47 beta which is 147.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Curis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Curis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 24.7% respectively. 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while Curis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Curis Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.