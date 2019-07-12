Reviewing Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s results

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pulmatrix Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

Pulmatrix Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and its Quick Ratio is 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pulmatrix Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $66, while its potential upside is 260.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.