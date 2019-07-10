Reviewing Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)’s and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s results

Since Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pulmatrix Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Table 2 shows us Pulmatrix Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Pulmatrix Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.5% and 9.35%. 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited -4.59% -17.91% 12.06% -43.06% -44.76% -1.94%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.