Reviewing Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s results

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.21 N/A 0.08 34.58 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 105 4.68 N/A 7.95 14.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than T. Rowe Price Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is $106.75, which is potential -3.50% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% are T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while T. Rowe Price Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.