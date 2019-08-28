Reviewing Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)’s results

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.30 N/A 0.08 34.58 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.37 N/A 0.81 15.60

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and MFS California Municipal Fund. MFS California Municipal Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.33% respectively. Competitively, MFS California Municipal Fund has 31.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while MFS California Municipal Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.