Reviewing Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)’s results

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|5.30
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.37
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and MFS California Municipal Fund. MFS California Municipal Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than MFS California Municipal Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.33% respectively. Competitively, MFS California Municipal Fund has 31.85% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while MFS California Municipal Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
