Reviewing Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s results

Both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.49 N/A 0.08 34.58 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.12 N/A 2.03 10.49

Table 1 demonstrates Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is presently more expensive than Jefferies Financial Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s potential upside is 18.19% and its average price target is $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 77.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Jefferies Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.