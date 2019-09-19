Reviewing Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s results

This is a contrast between Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 4.99 N/A 0.08 34.58 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.28%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.