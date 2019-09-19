Reviewing Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s results

This is a contrast between Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|4.99
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.28%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
