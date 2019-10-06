Reviewing Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF)’s and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s results

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 0.00 3.76M 0.08 34.58 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 1.68 N/A 1.15 15.79

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is presently more expensive than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 148,305,920.40% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.