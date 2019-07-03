Reviewing Public Storage (PSA)’s and Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI)’s results

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have been rivals in the REIT – Industrial for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage 218 14.92 N/A 8.62 26.51 Life Storage Inc. 96 8.39 N/A 4.44 21.48

Table 1 demonstrates Public Storage and Life Storage Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Life Storage Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Public Storage. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Public Storage has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Life Storage Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 0.00% 30.2% 13.9% Life Storage Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.29 beta means Public Storage’s volatility is 71.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Life Storage Inc. has a 0.42 beta which is 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Public Storage and Life Storage Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 2 2 0 2.50 Life Storage Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The downside potential is -13.71% for Public Storage with consensus target price of $209.25. On the other hand, Life Storage Inc.’s potential upside is 1.38% and its consensus target price is $99. The results provided earlier shows that Life Storage Inc. appears more favorable than Public Storage, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.4% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors while 97.2% of Life Storage Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.9% of Public Storage’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Life Storage Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Public Storage 2.76% 3.58% 9.85% 10.71% 9.08% 12.86% Life Storage Inc. 0.54% 0.26% -4.09% -0.76% 4.36% 2.63%

For the past year Public Storage’s stock price has bigger growth than Life Storage Inc.

Summary

Public Storage beats on 11 of the 11 factors Life Storage Inc.

Public Storage is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of United States and Europe. The firm acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities which offer storage spaces for lease on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use. It also reinsures policies against losses to goods stored by customers in self-storage facilities, and sell merchandise, primarily locks and cardboard boxes. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Inc. Public Storage was founded in 1971 and is based in Glendale, California.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000 plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.