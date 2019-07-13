Reviewing Public Storage (PSA)’s and Its Competitors results

As REIT – Industrial company, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Public Storage’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.04% of all REIT – Industrial’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Public Storage has 9.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Public Storage and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 0.00% 30.20% 13.90% Industry Average 7.99% 23.18% 3.88%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Public Storage and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage N/A 221 26.51 Industry Average 50.63M 633.74M 141.33

Public Storage has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Public Storage and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 2 2 0 2.50 Industry Average 2.00 1.33 1.60 2.50

With consensus price target of $209.25, Public Storage has a potential downside of -15.86%. The potential upside of the competitors is 20.24%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Public Storage make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Public Storage and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Public Storage 2.76% 3.58% 9.85% 10.71% 9.08% 12.86% Industry Average 1.96% 3.49% 9.02% 19.25% 23.49% 23.25%

For the past year Public Storage was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Public Storage has a beta of 0.29 and its 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Public Storage’s peers are 35.05% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Dividends

Public Storage does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Public Storage’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Public Storage is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of United States and Europe. The firm acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities which offer storage spaces for lease on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use. It also reinsures policies against losses to goods stored by customers in self-storage facilities, and sell merchandise, primarily locks and cardboard boxes. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Inc. Public Storage was founded in 1971 and is based in Glendale, California.