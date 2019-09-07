Reviewing Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)’s and NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE)’s results

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) and NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) have been rivals in the Diversified Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 59 2.99 N/A 3.12 18.34 NorthWestern Corporation 71 2.95 N/A 3.58 19.51

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. NorthWestern Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and NorthWestern Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 0.00% 11% 3.5% NorthWestern Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.8%

Volatility and Risk

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s 0.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 64.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. NorthWestern Corporation has a 0.26 beta and it is 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, NorthWestern Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. NorthWestern Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and NorthWestern Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 0 1 4 2.80 NorthWestern Corporation 2 0 0 1.00

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s upside potential is 7.91% at a $65.2 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of NorthWestern Corporation is $65, which is potential -11.73% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated looks more robust than NorthWestern Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and NorthWestern Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.2% and 97.8% respectively. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of NorthWestern Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated -3.76% -2.17% -2.77% 7.32% 12.04% 9.8% NorthWestern Corporation -1.94% -2.66% 1.36% 11.02% 19.69% 17.63%

For the past year Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was less bullish than NorthWestern Corporation.

Summary

NorthWestern Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 24,000 circuit miles and 853,000 poles; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, 2 sub-headquarters, and 1 meter shop. This segment also owns and operates 50 switching stations with an aggregate installed capacity of 36,023 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 244 substations with an aggregate installed capacity of 8,250 MVA; and 4 electric distribution headquarters and 5 sub-headquarters, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar, and renewable generation facilities. As of December 31, 2017, it had an installed fossil and nuclear generating capacity of approximately 10,562 megawatts. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas. It serves approximately 709,600 customers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.