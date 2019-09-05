Reviewing Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)’s and Its Competitors results

As Diversified Utilities company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.84% of all Diversified Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 2.57% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 0.00% 11.00% 3.50% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated N/A 59 18.34 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.67 1.60 1.75 2.43

$63.75 is the average target price of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, with a potential upside of 4.42%. The potential upside of the rivals is 17.70%. The research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated -3.76% -2.17% -2.77% 7.32% 12.04% 9.8% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.00 and has 0.85 Quick Ratio. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated.

Risk & Volatility

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.36. Competitively, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s competitors are 40.05% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

Dividends

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 24,000 circuit miles and 853,000 poles; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, 2 sub-headquarters, and 1 meter shop. This segment also owns and operates 50 switching stations with an aggregate installed capacity of 36,023 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 244 substations with an aggregate installed capacity of 8,250 MVA; and 4 electric distribution headquarters and 5 sub-headquarters, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar, and renewable generation facilities. As of December 31, 2017, it had an installed fossil and nuclear generating capacity of approximately 10,562 megawatts. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.