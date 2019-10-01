Reviewing Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)’s and Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s results

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) and Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) are two firms in the Diversified Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 60 5.25 504.55M 3.12 18.34 Exelon Corporation 47 -6.87 969.30M 2.40 18.76

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and Exelon Corporation. Exelon Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelon Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and Exelon Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 837,844,569.91% 11% 3.5% Exelon Corporation 2,061,463,207.15% 7.5% 2%

Volatility and Risk

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s current beta is 0.36 and it happens to be 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Exelon Corporation’s 0.31 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Exelon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Exelon Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and Exelon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 0 1 4 2.80 Exelon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s average target price is $65.2, while its potential upside is 5.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and Exelon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 82.1%. Insiders held 0.1% of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Exelon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated -3.76% -2.17% -2.77% 7.32% 12.04% 9.8% Exelon Corporation -0.92% -6.22% -10.4% -3.41% 7.8% -0.09%

For the past year Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has 9.8% stronger performance while Exelon Corporation has -0.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated beats on 9 of the 14 factors Exelon Corporation.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 24,000 circuit miles and 853,000 poles; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, 2 sub-headquarters, and 1 meter shop. This segment also owns and operates 50 switching stations with an aggregate installed capacity of 36,023 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 244 substations with an aggregate installed capacity of 8,250 MVA; and 4 electric distribution headquarters and 5 sub-headquarters, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar, and renewable generation facilities. As of December 31, 2017, it had an installed fossil and nuclear generating capacity of approximately 10,562 megawatts. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells renewable energy and other energy-related products and services; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity, and the provision of electricity transmission and distribution services to retail customers in Northern Illinois, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Central Maryland. Further, the company engages in the purchase and regulated retail sale of natural gas, and the provision of natural gas distribution services to retail customers in northern Delaware, southern New Jersey, and Central Maryland, as well as in the Pennsylvania counties surrounding the City of Philadelphia. Additionally, it offers support services, including legal, human resources, financial, information technology, and supply management services, as well as accounting, engineering, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. The company serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.